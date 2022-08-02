Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike.

Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Nike has now managed to keep Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan as the featured face of Kobe’s iconic line:

Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

Then news comes just a few days after DeRozan spoke about the “special” moment he teamed up with LeBron James in the Drew League earlier in July. “It was one of those moments that you can’t duplicate,” the Chicago Bulls star said.

DeRozan also recalled when Kobe showed up at The Drew back in the day.

“Like I remember when Kobe came and played in The Drew that was kind of one of the most epic moments of how he did that, but it wasn’t even supposed to be a game played that day,” he said.

Bryant had special relationship with Celtics legend Bill Russell

On Sunday, the NBA community mourned the loss of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, one of the most successful athletes in sports history and a great champion for social justice.

In the wake of Russell’s death, his close bond with Bryant was brought to attention on social media. It was the 11-time NBA champion who taught Kobe how to lead and be an excellent teammate in order to win more titles with the Lakers.

