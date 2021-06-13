Lakers Rumors: Bulls, Knicks & Raptors Among Teams Potentially Interested In Dennis Schroder

One of the main storylines for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason will be what they decide to do with Dennis Schroder.

Schroder struggled in his first postseason appearance with Lakers, muddying up the waters regarding his upcoming free agency. The point guard reportedly turned down a fairly lucrative extension during the 2020-21 season and now could be looking at a cheaper deal because of his lackluster performance in the playoffs.

Despite an inconsistent season, Schroder will reportedly have suitors in the free agent and potentiall sign-and-trade market with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Toronto Knicks being among them, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“They have Dennis Schroder, that’s going to be their biggest free agent piece that they have. Either you bring him back or you use him in a sign and trade. I expect the Lakers to be open to either possibility. Those are open for discussion. You’ll have multiple teams, I’m told, involved in the Dennis Schroder sweepstakes. I’ll look at the Bulls, I’ll look at the Knicks, I’ll look at the Raptors, so that’s still a very fluid situation.”

The Bulls, Knicks and Raptors could all use a point guard depending on how free agency shakes out and while Schroder could outright sign with them in free agency, the Lakers would be better off trying to explore sign-and-trade opportunities. Los Angeles dangled Schroder at the trade deadline in exchange for Kyle Lowry, and while the guard did not harbor any ill will toward the team for doing so, the two sides could potentially revisit talks.

Schroder’s value took a perceived hit but apparently teams around the league can still see a useful player if he is put in positions to succeed. The Lakers did not get a complete look at Schroder because of the injuries they sustained throughout the year and it might be worth re-signing him to further evaluate whether or not he has a long-term future with the team.

Lakers should re-sign Schroder

Despite his flaws, Schroder is a talented guard and fills a need as a ball-handler and distributor on a Lakers team that is highly dependent on LeBron James. Also, L.A. will be operating over the cap in free agency which means they would have limited means to replace Schroder if they decide to part ways.

The best course of action would be for the Lakers to re-sign Schroder and later look to trade him if things do not work out.

