Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Signs Two-Year Contract In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Cam Reddish for years now due to his Klutch Sports representation and their need for size on the wing.

The former No. 10 overall pick out of Duke has always had potential but hasn’t been able to put it all together, resulting in him already playing for three teams despite being just 23 years of age.

With free agency getting underway on Friday afternoon, it wasn’t surprising to see the Lakers again being linked to Reddish.

L.A. obviously has been orders of business to attend to such as re-signing Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, but according to Brad Turner of L.A. Times they will be adding Reddish to a multi-year deal for the minimum:

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Josh Hairston have agreed to a multi-year deal for Cam Reddish to join the Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 1, 2023

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it is indeed a minimum contract with the second year being a player option:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Cam Reddish agreed to a two-year, $4.63 million deal, which includes a player option Year 2, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

Reddish likely won’t be a huge part of the Lakers’ rotation minutes but he is a nice reclamation project that could potentially improve with a summer under L.A.’s tutelage.

In 173 games across four NBA seasons, Reddish has averaged 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 32.2% from 3-point range. He got quality minutes after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline last year and averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 games.

With his size at 6’8″, if Reddish could develop a more consistent 3-point shot then he could end up being one of the steals of the offseason.

While the Lakers still have a lot more moves to make, landing Reddish for a minimum deal is good business similar to their signing of another former lottery pick in Malik Monk two offseasons ago. Reddish joins a Los Angeles free agent group that includes Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, giving them a clearer picture of the roster heading into the 2023-24 season.

Los Angeles appeared to use their non-taxpayer mid-level and bi-annual exceptions on Vincent and Prince, respectively, so any other free agent signings from here on out would be minimum deals.

Rui Hachimura re-signs with Lakers

One of the bigger questions the Lakers had was about Rui Hachimura who they made a restricted free agent earlier in the week. Hachimura played a pivotal role for L.A. in the playoffs, and became a priority signing for them in the offseason.

It appears that the two sides were able to work out a deal as the forward is reportedly set to return on a three-year, $51 million contract.

