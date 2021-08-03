Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Agrees To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to fill their roster with shooters, defenders, and crafty veterans. That, at least, appears to be the plan after they reportedly agreed to terms with players like Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Dwight Howard. However, they did not make a day one agreement with their most likely target, Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony has long been connected to the Lakers, ever since the team originally signed LeBron James in the summer of 2018. However, the team did not pursue him, and he instead spent the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Heading into this offseason, the rumored mutual interest between Anthony and the Lakers was stronger than ever.

This is why it’s unsurprising that the Lakers have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran minimum contract with Anthony, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Beyond his friendship with James and the other veterans the Lakers have already agreed to terms with, Anthony can still provide value as a floor-spacing power forward. In the 2020-21 season with the Trail Blazers, Anthony shot 40.9% from three, and figured to get even more open looks alongside James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Anthony is entering his age-37 season, making him yet another older veteran joining the Lakers this season. However, there is no denying the value he brings if he continues to hit threes at a high rate.

The Lakers still have plenty of work to do to finalize their roster, including the use of their taxpayer mid-level exception.

Marc Gasol returning to Lakers

After Team USA defeated Spain in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics Basketball tournament, Gasol confirmed that he would be retiring from international play. However, he did announce that he plans to return to the NBA to finish out his contract with the Lakers in what will likely be his final professional season.