Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony ‘Weighing Interest’ From L.A. And Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some moves since free agency began, but there is still plenty of work to fill out the remainder of their roster. One name that has been linked to them recently but has yet to make a free agency decision is Carmelo Anthony.

The veteran forward is a close friend of Lakers superstar LeBron James and has enjoyed an excellent couple of seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers recently after some thought his time in the NBA might be winding down. The Lakers seem to be interested in bringing him in, but they aren’t the only suitor for Anthony’s services.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Anthony is weighing the interest between the Lakers and a possible return to the New York Knicks:

Over the last couple of seasons, Anthony has shown the willingness and ability to adjust to more of a role-player role, providing instant offense off the bench and improving his three-point shooting to a more than respectable level. With the Lakers still looking for veteran help to fill out the roster, Anthony fits the bill as someone who can help in the shooting department.

The Lakers have already brought in three wings in free agency, with Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore agreeing to return to the team after previous stints in Los Angeles. The Lakers are also bringing back center Dwight Howard on a one-year deal as they are clearly focused on more veteran players with serious experience.

Either way, Anthony has two of the NBA’s premier franchises interested in bringing him in. The Lakers are undoubtedly more of a championship contender if that is what Anthony values most, but he has a history in New York, and that could be enough to sway him as well.

Alex Caruso agrees to four-year deal with Chicago Bulls

For all of the players the Lakers have brought in so far in free agency, they also suffered a major loss in guard Alex Caruso. The fan-favorite reserve agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, ending his tenure with the Lakers.

Caruso turned into one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and his slam dunks were always highlight-reel-worthy. He will surely be a difficult player to replace, but the Lakers continue to add to the roster in hopes of doing just that.

