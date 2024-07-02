Lakers Rumors: Cavaliers Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension With Donovan Mitchell

When the 2023-24 season came to an end, it felt as though the Los Angeles Lakers were entering the offseason trying to land one of two star players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell were seen as All-Star talents that could be dealt in the offseason, and L.A. was going to ensure they’d be in the conversation.

Things may have shifted in the weeks since then. Young, with a lesser market than expected, feels more likely to be staying in Atlanta. This became especially true after they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. And Mitchell never fully went through with a trade request, ultimately deciding to negotiate an extension to stay with the Cavaliers.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers reportedly agreed to that extension on Tuesday morning, and it will keep the star guard in Cleveland through at least the 2026-27 NBA season, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Vu6QXGyK57 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2024

The Lakers and Mitchell had not been tied together in rumors for quite some time, meaning a trade was always unlikely. But this seals that Mitchell will not be traded this offseason and is instead committed to contending with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland made it to the second round of the postseason in 2024 and lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. They are certainly a playoff team, but they are not necessarily in championship contention. Perhaps Mitchell could eventually request a trade if he wants to compete for a title, but it’s unclear how serious his request was initially.

The Lakers have long since pivoted and are looking ahead at their options as the free agent and trade market begin to dwindle.

Lakers in active talks with three teams

Reportedly, the Lakers are currently speaking with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz as they try to make a deal to raise their ceiling in 2024-25.

The Trail Blazers would likely be some deal around Jerami Grant, while Brooklyn would be some combination of Dorian Finney-Smith or Cameron Johnson. The Jazz have more gettable options in Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, but L.A. could also be trying to get into the Lauri Markkanen conversation.

Any one of these players could help the Lakers next season, but price tags and willingness to deal remain uncertain.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!