Lakers Rumors: Cavaliers In ‘Serious Talks’ To Acquire Rajon Rondo In Trade
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Author

NBA rosters have been in a constant state of flux in recent weeks with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that have been affected most.

The Lakers have had all but four players on their roster in health and safety protocols at one point or another over the last week, although as things currently stand, Rajon Rondo is the only one that remains so things are looking up.

With the NBA changing its rules though, the Lakers and teams across the league have been able to bring in players on 10-day contracts via the Hardship Exception in order to have enough players to play.

One player the Lakers signed was former lottery pick Stanley Johnson and he has impressed in his short time with the team, so much so that he may have earned a contract for the remainder of the season.

In order to facilitate that though, the Lakers would have to clear up a roster space, and it appears they will be able to do that. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are in talks to send Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade:

This is a deal that would make sense for both sides as the Lakers would clear up a roster spot by unloading Rondo, who hasn’t played much of a role on the court for L.A. this season. And as Charania mentioned, the Cavaliers just lost point guard Ricky Rubio for the season so they are in need of some backcourt help.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will be getting back, although the Cavaliers have available cap space so they do not have to send a player to L.A. That means it will likely just be a heavily-protected second-round pick or something of that nature.

The important thing here though is that the Lakers can now sign either Johnson or Darren Collison for the remainder of the season. It would also not be surprising to see them make another similar deal to unload someone like DeAndre Jordan or Kent Bazemore as well in order to keep both.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Vs. Thunder Preview & Tv Info: Aiming For Sixth Straight Win To Start Four-game Road Trip

NBA Rumors: NBPA Approves 22-Team Plan To Resume Play In Orlando Bubble

Following the Board of Governors vote on Thursday, in which team owners agreed 29-1 to move forward the…
Lakers Rumors: L.a. ‘tried To Lure’ Yi Jianlian Back To Nba

Lakers Rumors: L.A. ‘Tried To Lure’ Yi Jianlian Back To NBA

During free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Roy Hibbert and…
LeBron James, Luke Walton, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Camp Prefers ‘Coaching Change’ From Luke Walton

Since the moment LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, it felt as though head coach Luke Walton was on the hot seat. Not only because of the stigma…
Las Vegas Summer League, NBA

2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule: Lakers To Play Suns, Knicks, Clippers & Pistons

The NBA has announced the schedule for the Las Vegas Summer League and the Los Angeles Lakers will be playing four games…