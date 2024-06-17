Lakers Rumors: Cavaliers Not Entertaining Trade Offers For Core Players Like Donovan Mitchell

There are a number of different routes the Los Angeles Lakers can go as they look to improve their roster this offseason. If they go the route of looking to add another All-Star caliber player, one name that was immediately mentioned as a possibility is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

There had long been rumors that Mitchell did not want to remain with the Cavaliers long-term and as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract, it seemed possible they could look to trade him this summer. The Lakers would obviously target him if that were to be the case, however rumors to the contrary have surfaced as of late and it sounds as if that remains the case as the offseason looms closer.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there is growing expectations around the league that Mitchell will sign an extension with the Cavaliers and, furthermore, they are not expected to entertain any trade offers for the other three members of their core in Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen:

Despite a wealth of interest in both Garland and Allen on the trade market, Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time, sources said, while a league-wide expectation only grows that Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the club that acquired him from Utah back in September 2022. Mobley’s progression as a scorer and playmaker, in addition to his high-caliber defense, has been viewed both among Cleveland staffers and rival front offices as a critical component to the Cavaliers’ continued rise up the Eastern Conference, sources said.

Questions about the fit of the Cavaliers’ backcourt have arisen and some felt that if Mitchell wanted to remain in Cleveland then perhaps the they would look to move Garland. The young point guard would be an intriguing target for the Lakers if that were to be the case, but Cleveland looks intent on continuing to build on the foundation they have established.

Mitchell is truly one of the best scoring guards the NBA has to offer and the Cavaliers are wise to try and keep him around as they are experiencing their best success since LeBron James left in 2018. For the time being, the Lakers will be best served looking elsewhere if they want to add another star via trade.

JJ Redick completes formal interview for Lakers head coach position

Before the Lakers get started on making roster moves, the team must still hire its next head coach. Arguably the top candidate is former player and current ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick, who recently took a big step towards potentially landing the job.

Redick visited with the Lakers over the weekend, completing a formal interview for the team’s head coach position with multiple members of the organization speaking with him. It is believed that the Lakers would wait until Redick is finished with his responsibilities calling the NBA Finals before formally offering him the job.

