Lakers Rumors: Cavaliers ‘Not Proceeding With Intention’ Of Bringing Back LeBron James For Third Time

LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $98 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, which could make him a free agent the summer his son Bronny will be eligible to be drafted.

It was reported late last week that LeBron is extremely happy to be in L.A. even amid two consecutive disappointing seasons, hinting at his willingness to sign a deal. James also continues to have a strong relationship with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss after a tumultuous season.

The idea of playing with his son in 2024 would be the lone reason James would leave the Lakers, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. But, it would have to be the right team with a first-round pick to snack the younger James.

Even with an avenue to do so, that team doesn’t seem to be the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, who put to rest the chances of LeBron going home:

The Cavs are not proceeding with the intention of getting LeBron for a third time. As a northeast Ohio native who didn’t move when LeBron left for L.A., I am not planning on him coming back, for the reasons stated above. I think family weighs too heavily into this, and the easiest move for him is to stay with the Lakers.

While the Lakers do not have a first-round pick in 2024 because of the Anthony Davis trade, the Cavaliers do.

The smoothest way for Cleveland to have both James’ is to sign LeBron next summer and then hope Bronny is around when their pick comes. The Lakers do not have that luxury with just a second-round pick in 2024, however, in this era of the NBA, anything can happen.

The Cavaliers wouldn’t need to rearrange their cap to sign James either. If LeBron doesn’t commit to an extension with the Lakers, Cleveland can sign him next summer without moving their trio of stars Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Rightfully so, family also is a major factor in James’ presumed commitment to L.A. Vardon mentioned LeBron’s second son Bryce is entering his sophomore in high school and his youngest Zhuri will be 8 this fall. Having to be away from them or making them move to another city doesn’t entice LeBron.

For now, Cavaliers fans won’t need to dust off their old 23 jerseys.

NBA veteran Thaddeus Young loves Bronny James’ game

Bronny James is continuing to evolve before our eyes. As he enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, James is being heavily recruited by Rutgers and is posed to keep improving.

He’s also receiving praise from NBA veteran Thaddeus Young, who called James “solid as hell,” and expressed his love for James’ game.

