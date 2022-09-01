Lakers Rumors: Celtics Considering Signing Carmelo Anthony After Injury To Danilo Gallinari

While many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ free agent signings last season didn’t pay many dividends, one of the few who gave the purple and gold some fun moments was veteran forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points for the Lakers last season and was one of the team’s few reliable shooters, thriving in his role off the bench. But even after another solid season showing he can still provide for a team, Anthony remains unsigned with training camp approaching.

But that could change Anthony is reportedly garnering interest from one of the best teams in the NBA. According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports, the Boston Celtics are interested in Anthony following an injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari:

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

The interest from the Celtics undoubtedly makes sense as Gallinari suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss the start of training camp and possibly the start of the regular season. Anthony fills the same role as a scorer off the bench who can both create his own shot and be a threat off the ball as a spot-up shooter. He is also a veteran still looking to win his first NBA Championship and the Celtics are among the favorites heading into the season.

Should this move come to fruition, Anthony would become the latest player to be on both sides of the longstanding Lakers-Celtics rivalry. Rajon Rondo was one of the latest, becoming a crucial member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team after helping Boston defeat L.A in the 2008 NBA Finals. Shaquille O’Neal, Avery Bradley, Rick Fox and Brian Shaw all suited up for both as well.

Anthony is one of many veteran free agents still available, but a team with a need for some extra scoring punch would be wise to pick him up as he can definitely still contribute.

