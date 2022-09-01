Lakers Rumors: Celtics Considering Signing Carmelo Anthony After Injury To Danilo Gallinari
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Author

While many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ free agent signings last season didn’t pay many dividends, one of the few who gave the purple and gold some fun moments was veteran forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points for the Lakers last season and was one of the team’s few reliable shooters, thriving in his role off the bench. But even after another solid season showing he can still provide for a team, Anthony remains unsigned with training camp approaching.

But that could change Anthony is reportedly garnering interest from one of the best teams in the NBA. According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports, the Boston Celtics are interested in Anthony following an injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari:

The interest from the Celtics undoubtedly makes sense as Gallinari suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss the start of training camp and possibly the start of the regular season. Anthony fills the same role as a scorer off the bench who can both create his own shot and be a threat off the ball as a spot-up shooter. He is also a veteran still looking to win his first NBA Championship and the Celtics are among the favorites heading into the season.

Should this move come to fruition, Anthony would become the latest player to be on both sides of the longstanding Lakers-Celtics rivalry. Rajon Rondo was one of the latest, becoming a crucial member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team after helping Boston defeat L.A in the 2008 NBA Finals. Shaquille O’Neal, Avery Bradley, Rick Fox and Brian Shaw all suited up for both as well.

Anthony is one of many veteran free agents still available, but a team with a need for some extra scoring punch would be wise to pick him up as he can definitely still contribute.

Potential Lakers trade target Cam Reddish refutes report he demanded out of New York

Anthony, of course, is most known for his time with the New York Knicks and one of their current young players reportedly wants out. Recent reports said that Cam Reddish demanded a trade out of New York and the Lakers are known to have interest.

Reddish quickly refuted that rumor on social media, however. But regardless of whether he requested it or not, there remains a possibility that Reddish winds up in purple and gold before this season begins.

