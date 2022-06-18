Lakers Rumors: Chris Jent Hired As Top Assistant Coach On Darvin Ham’s Staff
(Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Author

Before shifting the focus towards the draft and free agency, Los Angeles Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham is working to put his staff together for the 2022-23 season.

Shortly after Ham was hired, it was reported that he had offered positions to current Lakers assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford. While both were thought to have accepted, Crawford will actually be leaving to join Jason Kidd’s staff on the Dallas Mavericks.

With only Handy known to be on Ham’s staff, there are still many spots to be handed out, including the top assistant coach job.

While it was originally reported that the Lakers were looking for someone with past head coaching experience to pair with the first-time coach in Ham, it appears he has a different idea.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to be the top assistant on Ham’s staff:

While Jent doesn’t have past head coaching experience, he does have a familiarity with both Ham and Lakers star LeBron James.

Jent has been an assistant in the NBA since 2003 and was with the Cavaliers along with James from 2006-2011. The 52-year-old has been with the Hawks since 2017, including when Mike Budenholzer was the head coach and Ham was an assistant.

He now gets an opportunity as a top assistant as Ham’s staff is starting to come together with Jent and Handy now on board.

Ham visits with Bertka

In the Lakers organization, there is a wealth of knowledge beyond the coaching staff that Ham will have at his disposal if he chooses. That includes the legendary Bill Bertka, who at 94 years old is still in the Lakers’ practice facility.

Bertka was present for a recent pre-draft workout, visiting with Ham and likely giving the first-time head coach some tips for his new job.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

NBA Rumors: League Considering Play-In Possibilities For Western Conference Teams On Playoff Bubble

While the NBA has been shut down for more than two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic…

2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Anthony Davis Has Not Changed Stance On Trade Request Despite Pelicans Landing No. 1 Pick

Leading up to the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans after seven…
Kobe Bryant, Mike Krzyzewski, Team USA, Lakers

Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey History

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest to ever play the game of…

Lakers News: Adam Morrison Reflects On Playing With Kobe Bryant

There are a number of instantly recognizable names and faces on Kobe Bryant’s 2009 and 2010 Los Angeles Lakers championship…