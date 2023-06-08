Lakers Rumors: Chris Paul Would Be ‘Very Coveted’ By Both L.A. Teams If Waived By Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office have a lot of decisions to make this offseason in terms of which of their own players they want to return in free agency, as well as bringing in new players who could help them make a championship run. A very interesting new name might come available in Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

It was recently reported that the Suns are considering waiving Paul as his contract is only partially guaranteed next season and they could save some much-needed money by cutting him before June 28. And should he become available, the Lakers could be a very real possibility.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul will be ‘very coveted’ by both the Lakers and Clippers should he be waived, though both the Suns and Paul prefer to figure out a way for him to remain in Phoenix:

“I’m told that the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul, his representatives had a series of conversations today to start discussing his future in Phoenix including the possibility that the organization could use the waive-and-stretch provision on his contract prior to the June 28 date to guarantee his contract. If he’s waived ahead of that date, the Suns only owe him $15 of the $30 million on his deal, that creates some salary cap space over time. “Now, Chris Paul wants to remain with the Suns. He wants to be back with Devin Booker, with Kevin Durant. But right now for the Suns they want to look at a lot of alternatives, some options between now and the 28th including trade possibilities. They’re gonna have talks about DeAndre Ayton. Can they move money around that would allow them to either keep Chris Paul on that roster or find a trade where they can build out their depth. “But I’m told Chris Paul and his reps, they want an answer on his future sooner than that June 28th deadline. They wanna know if they’re headed into free agency where he would be certainly very coveted, especially with the two teams in LA. The Clippers, the Lakers, where he still keeps his offseason home. Though the Suns have a lot of work to do between now and June 28, but they let Chris Paul know today there is a possibility that he could be waived. Right now though, Phoenix would like to find a way to financially keep Chris Paul on this roster.”

The Lakers’ potential interest in Paul should he become a free agent makes a lot of sense. Of course he is one of LeBron James’ closest friends and the two would love to play together. Also, the Lakers’ point guard situation is unclear with both D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder unrestricted free agents.

As Wojnarowski noted, both Paul and the Suns want to figure out a way for him to remain in Phoenix. But if they can’t do so, Paul could be an ideal fit for the purple and gold.

Chris Paul hates that he never got the chance to play with Kobe Bryant on Lakers

Of course, in the eyes of many Lakers fans, Chris Paul should have already been a member of the team many years ago had the trade sending him to L.A. not been vetoed by the NBA. The chance to pair with the late, great Kobe Bryant is something Paul hates he never got the opportunity to do.

Paul was a guest on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast and recalled the conversations he had with Kobe when they thought they were going to be teammates. Paul added that he and the Lakers legend were wired the same and he believes he could have opened up parts of Bryant’s game that he was unable to show at that time.

