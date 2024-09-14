Lakers Rumors: Christian Koloko Agrees To Two-Way Contract
Christian Koloko, Lakers
Dec 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Christian Koloko (35) during warm up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Author

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers as they did not make any significant changes to their roster, only bringing in draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to replace free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie.

They did make a change at head coach though, bringing in JJ Redick to replace Darvin Ham. And one thing that Redick made clear as soon as he took the job was that the Lakers need to bring in a big, bruising center to help out Anthony Davis.

Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes are both back for another year but neither of them have the size to hang with some of the bigger centers. To make matters worse, Christian Wood recently underwent knee surgery and will miss the start of the season.

That only increased the Lakers’ need to bring in another center, and it appears they finally have done so. The Lakers were reported to be the favorites to land Christian Koloko, and now according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they have signed him to a deal:

Accordingn to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Koloko is signing a two-way contract so the Lakers will need to waive one of Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson or Armel Traore:

Koloko is a former second round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2022 out of Arizona. He was waived by the Raptors in Jan. 2024 after being put into NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel due to a career-threatening blood clot issue. Teams weren’t able to sign him until he was medically cleared to play, which now looks to be taking place.

In 58 career NBA games, Koloko has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in a limited 13.8 minutes per game.

The Cameroon native moved to the Los Angeles area in 2017 and played his high school ball at Birmingham and Sierra Canyon, so this is a bit of a homecoming for seven-footer.

Lakers star Anthony Davis maintains desire to play alongside center

One person who is happy to see the Lakers acquire another big man in Christian Koloko is Anthony Davis as recent reports indicate he maintains a desire to play alongside a center.

Koloko is a rim-protector that would allow Davis to roam, which is when the superstar is at his best defensively.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Wesley Matthews Ready To ‘Guard Everybody’ Defensively

The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers struggled, but ultimately came away with a two-point victory over the even more injury-riddled…
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers

Lakers Video: Carmelo Anthony & Kyrie Irving Trade Baskets In Open Runs

With the Los Angeles Lakers roster mostly complete, the team can begin its focus toward preparing for the upcoming 2021-22…
Jerry West

Jerry West Picks Clippers Over Lakers In Potential Western Conference Finals Matchup

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West knows a little something about building an NBA dynasty. The 14-time All-Star…

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed…