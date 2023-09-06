Lakers Rumors: Christian Wood Signs Two-Year Contract With Player Option In 2024-25

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers wasted not time improving their roster at the start of free agency, following through on his plan of keeping the team’s core together while also improving around the edges.

The Lakers were able to bring back their three top free agents in Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, who will likely fill out the starting lineup alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Additionally, the Lakers’ bench is much-improved with the additions of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish.

With 13 players on their roster, Pelinka’s work is nearly done as the Lakers will likely go into the 2023-24 season with 14 players to maintain roster flexibility as they have in years past.

The Lakers can still use another big man alongside Davis and Hayes though, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that 14th roster spot will be going to Christian Wood:

Free agent F/C Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

Wood has been linked to the Lakers for a while now, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Reports indicated that he was holding out for more than a minimum contract but it would appear that offer never came, which is why he’s signing with the Lakers. The second season is a player option but the Lakers only have the minimum to offer.

This is a good fit for both sides as the Lakers get a very talented player on a prove-it deal while Wood will have a chance to compete for a starting spot and valuable minutes while also potentially contending for a title before hitting the open market again next summer.

It’s no secret that the Lakers have been looking for a big that can space the floor for a while now, and they finally have one with Wood. In 67 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season, Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range, which is right in line with his career averaged of 37.9%.

Wood will now be joining his eighth team in as many NBA seasons, but the hope is that playing alongside Davis, who mentored him in New Orleans, will bring out the best in the 27-year-old Long Beach native.

The Lakers roster is now set to begin the year with 14 players, and they have versatility at every position with the addition of a stretch big in Wood.

James reacts to Lakers’ free agency moves

The Lakers were extremely busy on the first two days of free agency as all of their moves were made in the first 24 hours before this one.

One person who appeared to approve of what the Lakers did was LeBron James as he took to Instagram to post pictures of all of the Lakers’ signings.

James was previously unclear about his future with the organization and in the NBA, but after the Lakers’ offseason moves, it looks like he is excited for his 21st season in the league.

