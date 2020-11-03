Lakers Rumors: City Edition And Throwback Jerseys Leaked Ahead Of 2020-21 Season

While the Los Angeles Lakers Icon, Statement and Association uniforms are likely to go unchanged, there have been recent leaks about potentially new City Edition and Throwback uniforms for the 2020-21 season.

Since Nike took over the production of NBA jerseys, the Lakers have changed their City Edition each year through the Lore Series that is designed by a franchise icon. For the 2019-20 season, the City edition was designed by Shaquille O’Neal, using the early 2000’s shade of gold with the Most Dominant Ever mantra attached.

For the 2020-21 season, leaks have shown that both the City Edition and Throwback uniforms will reference the Minneapolis and 1960s L.A. Lakers, with blue serving as primary colors.

The City Edition is unlike any jersey the Lakers have ever had, keeping the modern day text and design while having a blue and gray color scheme. Meanwhile, the throwbacks are likely to be mirror images of the jerseys worn by Jerry West and the Lakers in the 1960s, with the full blue color and the cursive “Los Angeles” gracing the front.

Should these jerseys be made official by L.A. prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 season, it’s fair to wonder if they will also have a secondary Staples Center court design to put in on nights when they wear the blue jerseys.

L.A. did not make any changes to the court when they wore their “MPLS” throwback jerseys in the 2017-18 season, but perhaps having two blue jerseys will change that.

As for the Icon gold, the Statement purple, and the Association white, the Lakers are unlikely to make any changes, as teams generally keep those three jerseys the same from year to year.

50-game season starting in January potentially only option

With NBA players preferring to start the 2020-21 season in January instead of December, the league may be forced to offer a 50-game season in order to ensure that the Finals are completed by July.

The Olympics and other summer events may make it so the NBA has to complete their season by July regardless of when they start.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!