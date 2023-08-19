Lakers Rumors: City Edition Uniforms For 2023-24 Season May Have Been Leaked

Anticipation for the upcoming 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers season is building up after the NBA officially released the schedule.

As per usual, there are numerous marquee games slated as well as the addition of the new In-Season Tournament. More games gives fans a chance to see their favorite teams in action as well as something else to spice up the regular season.

The Lakers are coming off a successful season that ended in a Western Conference Finals appearance, but have their sights aimed higher after revamping their roster in the offseason. With a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis in tow, the Lakers look like a legitimate contender that teams should be wary of.

Since the league switched to Nike as their jersey and apparel maker, they have rolled out a new City Edition uniform every year. Although no news on jerseys has officially been announced, it appears that designs for Los Angeles’ new City Edition threads have been leaked, via Chadear NBA Time:

🚨 VAZOU (2X) Aqui está a imagem completa da nova camisa City Edition do LOS ANGELES LAKERS. Vocês gostaram? 🖼️ via @chadearnbatime pic.twitter.com/UKnuDJ8qiH — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) August 19, 2023

The most prominent feature on the rumored jersey is the font design for “Los Angeles” above the number that’s front and center, which appears to be a tribute to the 1960s teams that used that logo. The purple trim around the top as well as the gold on the team name and Nike logo pop against the black base.

If these are indeed what the new City Editions will look like, they will be in stark contrast to the 2022-23 version that featured a white base color with purple lettering and accents. Black is an easy color to design around and makes for a great alternative to the Lakers’ normal purple and gold jersey, although these could possibly just end up being mock ups.

Regardless of what the actual City Edition uniforms will look like, fans will be more interested in how the team builds off of last season. They’ve got as good a chance as any to win next year, so hopefully they’re able to get the job done.

Top-10 Lakers games for 2023-24 season

Los Angeles is no stranger to being in the limelight and the 2023-24 season is no different as nearly half their games will be nationally televised. The NBA spared no expense pitting them against the best of the best, but there are several games of note that Lakers fans will be waiting eagerly for.

