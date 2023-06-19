Lakers Rumors: Clippers Have Edge In Signing Chris Paul If He Becomes A Free Agent

Over the weekend, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards for a package headlined by point guard Chris Paul. But Paul seems unlikely to remain in Washington and there have been rumors that he will eventually wind up in Los Angeles either for the Lakers or Clippers.

Both teams have a need at the point guard position and even though Paul isn’t what he used to be, he remains a quality player as long as he can remain healthy. Some might think the Lakers would have the advantage considering Paul’s close relationship with LeBron James, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

On ESPN’s First Take, Paul’s eventual landing spot was discussed and NBA reporter Brian Windhorst says that both teams will try to recruit Paul should he hit free agency, but believes the Clippers have the edge:

“I think a lot of people, I’ve noticed, have come to the conclusion that it’s gonna be the Lakers, the team that he was denied playing for a decade ago, to play with LeBron James, his long-time friend. But from conversations I’ve had, I don’t think that should be assumed. I think that the L.A. Clippers are a strong candidate, and I would go so far as to say that they may have the edge here in trying to get Chris Paul if he becomes a free agent. It might end up being a ‘when,’ but I want to say ‘if’ because I don’t think everything is totally buttoned down yet. Obviously Chris Paul played there before, he has relationships there. Both teams, the Clippers and Lakers, need a starting quality player and I think there will be recruiting and pitches.”

The moment it was reported that Paul might become a free agent it was said that both the Lakers and Clippers would be interested. Now that there seems to be a real possibility of that happening, the two sides could be going head-to-head for his services.

The Clippers’ roster may be better suited for what Paul wants in his next team, but the chance to play with one of his best friends in LeBron is an opportunity they may never have again. Whatever the case may be, this situation will be one of the most closely followed over the next couple of weeks.

Lakers considering front-loaded two-year contract for D’Angelo Russell

Of course, the player who ended last season as the Lakers starting point guard was D’Angelo Russell, who is also an unrestricted free agent and it is unclear whether or not he will return to the purple and gold and at what price.

Recent reports suggest the Lakers are considering a short-term contract that is front-loaded, potentially with a team option for the second season. Russell’s playoff performance undoubtedly hurt his stock around the league and that may have given the Lakers the advantage in these upcoming negotiations.

