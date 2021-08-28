Lakers Rumors: ‘Coaching Circles’ Believe Frank Vogel’s Extension Is Only For One Extra Year

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason, completely remodeling their roster after their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook.

In addition to player movement though, the Lakers have also had some changes in their coaching staff with David Fizdale being hired as an assistant and Mike Penberthy moving to the front of the bench after the departures of Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins.

Frank Vogel has also had a busy summer himself as the Lakers’ head coach inked an extension to remain with the franchise. Vogel originally signed a three-year contract with the Lakers in 2019 and won a championship in his first season with the team.

Vogel would’ve been heading into the final year of his deal and could’ve been a lame-duck coach, but both sides made it clear that they had interest in an extension, which they were eventually able to get done even though it took longer than expected.

While Vogel will be back in the fold for at least two more seasons, it was never reported how long the extension he signed was for. According to NBA insider Marc Stein though, people around the league believe the reason for that is it’s only a one-year extension that takes him through the 2022-23 season:

The Lakers did finally grant Vogel his long overdue contract extension on Aug. 6 to ensure that he would not enter this season as a lame duck with an expiring deal, but the ongoing lack of clarity about the extension specifics has led to the presumption in coaching circles that only one season has been tacked on despite the championship Vogel won in his first season in L.A.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise as the Lakers seem to be looking to save money this offseason, which is why they didn’t re-sign Alex Caruso and may go into the year with only 14 players instead of 15.

If Vogel is only under contract for two more years then that would line him up with LeBron James, who is also set to hit free agency in 2023.

Lakers, Mykhailiuk interest in reunion

As the Lakers look to fill out the rest of their open roster spots, one name they have been linked to is Svi Mykhailiuk, who could return to the team on a minimum contract.

Mykhailiuk, who was drafted by the Lakers in 2018, who bring shooting and defense to the table, which is exactly what the Lakers can use right now.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!