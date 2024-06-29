Lakers Rumors: Coaching Target Jared Dudley Signs With Klutch Sports

It’s a busy time for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to put their roster and coaching staff together after the hiring of head coach JJ Redick.

Considering Redick has not yet coached at any level, the Lakers want to put a lot of experience on his staff, including at least two former head coaches.

The Lakers have already been linked to Dwane Casey, Jacque Vaughn and Scott Brooks, although more options could potentially be in the mix as well.

One potential assistant the Lakers have been linked to is a familiar face in Jared Dudley, who has been coaching with Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks since his retirement from playing.

As Dudley continues to climb the coaching ranks, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report is reporting that he has switched to Klutch Sports to represent him:

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley is signing with @KlutchSports for representation as he continues climbing the coaching ranks, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2024

This may mean nothing as far as the Lakers are concerned, as Dudley has enjoyed his time in Dallas. But it’s no secret that he was beloved in the organization during his time in L.A. and perhaps Dudley feels a reunion with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Redick’s staff is the best path for him to continue climbing the coaching ranks.

James and Davis are both repped by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, of course, so negotiating a deal with the Lakers would be easier for Dudley now that he is with the agency.

The Lakers are also known to be targeting Rajon Rondo as a potential assistant, so it may be a 2020 reunion of sorts if they end up landing him and Dudley.

With the start of Summer League just around the corner, Redick will want to have his staff in place as soon as possible, which means things can come together quickly.

JJ Redick discusses Lakers coaching staff

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers, JJ Redick discussed what he is looking for on his coaching staff.

“We are completely aligned in that the front of the bench should have experience. We definitely want at least a couple former head coaches in the NBA there. Behind the bench we want young, hungry, innovative, fresh, self-doers, self-motivated, that’s what we want behind the bench. There’s gotta be that balance. You’ll hear me talk about duality all the time, I want that duality, I do.

“In terms of the voice, in terms of the disagreement or the yes men, I certainly want people to disagree with me. I certainly want to have conversations about strategy, game-planning where there is disagreement and we can talk through it. The key part is that there is one voice. If I say it and then an assistant coach goes and delivers the message, it’s me saying it. I think that’s the big part. There has to be a level of trust, collaboration, all that stuff. But the disagreement has to exist too.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!