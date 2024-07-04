Lakers Rumors: Continued Interest In Trading For Trail Blazers Forward Jerami Grant

So far the offseason has not produced any major moves for the Los Angeles Lakers. The re-signing of LeBron James and Max Christie represent the only moves the team has made so far and it looks as if any significant upgrade to the roster would have to come via trade.

The options there seem to be relatively limited as well, but an intriguing and familiar name has emerged as a possible trade target for the Lakers. Portland Trail Blazers wing Jerami Grant has been mentioned previously as someone the Lakers have inquired about and now he name is again someone who is apparently on the Lakers’ radar.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers have interest in trading for Grant, who is also represented by Klutch Sports:

In addition to DeRozan, another notable player the Lakers have interest in besides DeRozan is Blazers forward Jerami Grant, league sources told HoopsHype. Grant, represented by Klutch Sports Group with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, has shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range and averaged 20.7 points the past two years in Portland. Grant’s ability to guard up to four positions is also intriguing.

The Lakers’ interest in Grant makes complete sense as he does check a lot of boxes in terms of what he could bring to the team. Grant is an excellent and versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, and has turned into a reliable 3-point shooter, knocking down over 40% from deep in each of the last two seasons and at least 35% in six consecutive years.

He could feasibly slot right into the frontcourt next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and make a big impact on both ends of the floor. The question, of course, is what would the Lakers have to give up to bring him in. Such a deal would almost certainly have to include D’Angelo Russell, with the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, or Rui Hachimura potentially being involved as well along with draft picks that could be included.

There was a lot of discussion about the Lakers making a big move this offseason and while adding someone like Grant isn’t necessarily a major, headline-stealing move, it is certainly one that could improve this team next season.

Mychal Thompson disappointed son Klay Thompson didn’t join Lakers in free agency

One move the Lakers did try to make was signing former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. However, Klay chose to join the Dallas Mavericks, a move that disappointed his father, former Lakers player and current Lakers radio commentator Mychal Thompson.

Mychal did a recent interview in which he admitted he was disappointed that Klay chose the Mavericks instead, adding that he tried to sell him on the idea of joining the Lakers. But ultimately it was Klay’s choice and he decided to go with Dallas instead.

