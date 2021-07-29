Lakers Rumors: Dakota Mathias, Yoeli Childs, Vic Law & Zavier Simpson Joining Summer League Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to compile their roster for August’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and look to be bringing back a couple of familiar faces. Among those include Zavier Simpson and Dakota Mathias, who both have brief histories with the Lakers.

Simpson was given an invite to the Lakers Summer League roster last season before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ultimately cancelled that event. Mathias, on the other hand, was actually with the Lakers Summer League team in 2019. That team featured Zach Novell, Devontae Cacok and Talen Horton-Tucker.

These are just two of the names that have already been reported to join the Lakers when they take the court in Las Vegas from August 8-17, with Yoeli Childs and Vic Law also expected to be on the team, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

While the Lakers’ Summer League team will not have the big names like when they featured Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others, there is still some importance behind who they select. Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo, the Lakers’ two-way players over the past two season, will not be with the team next season.

Because the Lakers cannot use their two-way slots on either of them again, they will likely use their Summer League roster to determine who gets those spots. L.A. famously had Alex Caruso earn one of those contracts via his performance at Summer League, and will absolutely be looking for another diamond in the rough.

The Lakers also have not played a G League season since 2019 as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. L.A. also opted against playing in the G League bubble for the 2020-21 season. Because of this, Summer League could help reinvigorate a roster that has not been in action for a very long time.

Schedule released for Summer League

With the Las Vegas event approaching quickly, the NBA has already released the schedules for every team over the 10 days. The Lakers — who still garner the primetime matchups despite not having a top pick — will play the Phoenix Suns, L.A. Clippers, New York Knicks, and the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons hold the No. 1 draft pick and will likely have Cade Cunningham on their roster.

