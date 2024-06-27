Lakers Rumors: Dalton Knecht Slipped In Draft Due To Age & Defensive Concerns
With most NBA Draft experts having Dalton Knecht slotted inside the top-10, it seemed highly unlikely he would still be on the board when the Los Angeles Lakers got on the clock with the 17th overall pick. In fact, the Lakers reportedly tried to schedule a workout with Knecht during the pre-draft process but were declined as his representation felt he wouldn’t be available.

But the draft played out in a way that benefitted the Lakers, with the talented scorer falling to them at 17. And the question many had after Knecht’s fall down the draft finally ended was why he fell in the first place.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the two main reasons Knecht slipped was due to his age, as well as defensive concerns at the NBA level:

Knecht slipped in the draft because of age and defensive concerns, according to league sources. At 23, Knecht is old for a first-round prospect, hypothetically limiting his long-term upside. That also theoretically puts more pressure on him to contribute right away, as there isn’t the same grace period compared to if he were 19 or 20. The Lakers aren’t concerned with Knecht’s age, though, as they believe the chip he carries on his shoulder and his slipping in the draft will drive him to continue to improve.

Teams often draft players based on upside and potential, feeling that while they aren’t at a certain level now, they will eventually get to that point if developed properly. As such, players like Knecht, who spent five years in college and is already 23 years old, can often be overlooked in favor of other, younger prospects.

Concerns about Knecht’s defense are also valid as he isn’t an elite athlete and doesn’t have great lateral movement, something that can be exploited even further at the NBA level. But that didn’t stop Knecht from being a consensus All-American at Tennessee last year and his shooting and scoring are elite.

The Lakers never could have imagined Knecht still being on the board at 17 and even though there are some concerns there, he was simply too good to pass up and his strengths should greatly outweigh his weaknesses.

Dalton Knecht says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to be drafted by the Lakers

For Dalton Knecht, hearing his name called on draft night was a surreal moment, but one that he will never forget. The fact that it was the Lakers who selected him only made things even better.

Knecht called it a ‘dream come true’ to be drafted by the Lakers, adding that he plays with a chip on his shoulder at all times and is ready to get to work for his new team.

