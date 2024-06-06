Lakers Rumors: Dan Hurley ’50-50′ On Leaving UConn But Expected To Decide In Near Future

The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search seemed to be moving along methodically until a bomb was dropped early Thursday morning that they are aggressively targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley.

Hurley has won back-to-back National Championships with the Huskies but has spoken about his desire to eventually make the leap to the NBA. It seems that now could be the time as Hurley is seriously considering taking the Lakers job, as evidenced by him already speaking with his UConn team about it.

According to John Fanta of Fox Sports, Hurley is split on what decision he should make:

A source tells FOX Sports that Hurley is “truly at a 50-50” in weighing his decision whether to make the leap up for LeBron James and the Lakers or stay in the college game and try to achieve something unthinkable in the modern era. “He deals with things mentally where he’s constantly seeking to prove what he can do,” a source told FOX Sports.

While Hurley has a big decision to make, he is expected to make it soon and won’t drag this out for UConn and the Lakers:

Hurley’s plan is to have his mind made up on the decision weighing on him in the near future, a source said.

It’s always possible that Hurley leaked this news himself in order to get a lucrative extension to stay at UConn. But it appears that has already been on the table for him:

As for Hurley’s current position, a source tells FOX Sports that the University of Connecticut has offered the coach a lucrative new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country, featuring significant widespread benefits for him. Hurley said Wednesday that “it’s complicated, and it’s taken more time (to get a deal done) than any of us would have liked. It’s not something that’s been a rush for me. You sacrifice a lot to do this job. The job beats your ass pretty good, and a lot suffers with your family. Any chance at a social life, it consumes everything you have.”

Money may not be the motivating factor here as Hurley seems to have a big offer on the table from the Lakers as well as a big extension offer from UConn.

If that is the case then it will come down to if Hurley is comfortable at UConn, hoping to three-peat next season, or if he wants to take on a new challenge on the opposite coast with one of the most historic franchises in sports.

Lakers would be on hook for Dan Hurley’s UConn buyout

If Dan Hurley did decide to leave for the Lakers then L.A. would be on the hook for his $1.875 million UConn buyout.

