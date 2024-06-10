Lakers Rumors: Dan Hurley Chooses To Stay At UConn

While JJ Redick was the known frontrunner in the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search from the start, it turned out they actually had another target in mind all along in Dan Hurley.

Reports recently surfaced that the Lakers were aggressively targeting Hurley, who is coming off back-to-back championship seasons at UConn. Hurley is known to be one of the best Xs and Os coaches in college basketball but has always had a known ambition to accomplish more, making a jump to the NBA and specifically the Lakers something he seriously considered.

While it wasn’t an easy decision for Hurley and his family, he did not take too long to mull it over before finalizing his plans. Hurley met with the Lakers on Friday but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, their pitch wasn’t enough as he is choosing to stay at UConn:

BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/hEXo3o00SR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

Hurley must have turned down a significant pay raise as reports indicated that the Lakers’ offer to him was a lot more than UConn’s. He and his family are known to be comfortable in the North East part of the country though and with UConn competing for a third straight National Championship, that was not a situation he was ready to leave.

In pursuing Hurley, the Lakers were hoping he would come in and help overhaul the program, likely being given the autonomy to do so.

While Hurley has never coached at the NBA level, having two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis would’ve helped ease that transition. James, in particular, shared high praise for Hurley during UConn’s National Championship run earlier this year, complimenting his offense scheme.

With Hurley no longer an option though, the Lakers still have work to do in their coaching search. They will likely shift their attention back to Redick, who is currently calling the NBA Finals for ESPN.

Mike Krzyzewski was factor in Lakers’ pursuit on Dan Hurley

Reports of the Lakers pursuing Dan Hurley seemingly came out of nowhere, but it actually turns out that Duke legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has been a resource to the organization in this coaching search, pushed them to do so.

Krzyzewski has had a relationship with the Hurley family for decades and reportedly was a factor in the Lakers’ pursuit. He also coached JJ Redick though, of course, so likely would be on board with that hiring as well.

