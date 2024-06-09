Lakers Rumors: Dan Hurley Has Not Yet Spoken With UConn Team About Decision

Since news broke on Thursday morning that the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley in their coaching search, the organization started an all-out recruiting pitch to get him to head to the West Coast.

The Lakers are believed to have given Hurley an offer north of $100 million, and the hope is that he will come in and be given the autonomy to build a program similar to what he did at the college level.

It’s understandably not an easy decision for Hurley though after winning the last two NCAA National Championships with the Huskies.

After flying to L.A. and meeting with Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss on Friday, Hurley and his family flew home to mull their decision. Reports have indicated that UConn has practice on Monday so a decision is expected before then.

It doesn’t appear that it will come on Sunday, however, as basketball insider Adam Zagoria is reporting that Hurley has not yet spoken to his UConn players:

Sources: No team meeting yet today at @UConnMBB and it may not come until Monday https://t.co/xk9ywsmXUf — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 9, 2024

Hurley has been up front and honest with his players from the beginning about the possibility of taking the Lakers job, so he will likely speak with them first whenever a decision is made.

The Lakers also have no reason to rush Hurley through this process as if he were to turn them down, their next best option seems to be JJ Redick, who is busy calling the NBA Finals for ESPN anyway.

Regardless, the NBA Draft is less than three weeks away and the Lakers will certainly want to have a new coach in place by then, whether it’s Hurley, Redick or one of the other candidates.

Jason Kidd thinks Dan Hurley & JJ Redick would be good fits for Lakers

One person who knows both Dan Hurley and JJ Redick well is Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, and he recently spoke about how he feels both would be good fits for the Lakers.

“I’m happy when you talk about Hurley being mentioned as a candidate, JJ being mentioned. Two different paths to become head coaches in this league,” Kidd said. “Both basketball IQs are extremely high. Whoever the Lakers choose, that’s up to them, but when you talk about championships, Hurley has won two at UConn. I’ve gotten to play with Hurley in high school, he is a warrior, he’s a champion. Coaching runs deep in their blood in that family.

“So if he wanted to become a Laker, that’s incredible for him and his family but also for the Lakers. But JJ also has a basketball IQ and understands how to play the game the right way. So either candidate is gonna be great for the Lakers to choose from.”

