Lakers Rumors: Dan Hurley Met With UConn Players To Inform Them Of Possibility Of Leaving

The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search has taken a turn as despite all indications being that JJ Redick was the favorite, they now appear to be targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley.

In fact, reports have indicated that Hurley was at the forefront of the Lakers’ search all along, now it just comes down to convincing him to leave UConn, where he has won back-to-back National Championships.

Hurley has previously spoken about his eventual desire to make the jump to the NBA, and the time to do so could be now with a prestigious organization like the Lakers at his doorstep.

According to John Fanta of Fox Sports, Hurley has already spoken with his UConn team about the possibility of leaving:

Dan Hurley met with his players at UConn this morning and informed them he's been in talks with the Lakers, a source tells Fox Sports. Hurley didn't want to hide the fact that this is real. Huskies have a noon practice and Hurley told his players it's business as usual for now. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 6, 2024

It’s great to see that Hurley is being up front and honest with his team about what is going on. That doesn’t necessarily mean he is for sure leaving for L.A., but it does mean it’s at least something he is considering.

All indications are that the Lakers will be willing to pay whatever it takes to bring in Hurley, so now the decision is up to him. He has built up a phenomenal program with the Huskies but with the current landscape of the NCAA and NIL and the transfer portal, now may be a better time than ever to make the jump to the NBA and compete for championships with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and whoever else the Lakers add to their roster.

If Hurley were to leave, then in addition to giving him a lucrative, long-term contract, the Lakers would also need to pay his $1.875 buyout from UConn.

Lakers star LeBron James previously shared high praise for Dan Hurley

LeBron James has made it clear that he is not involved in the Lakers’ coaching search, but a social media post has now surfaced from earlier this year when he had high praise for Dan Hurley.

It’s unclear if James would want to play for Hurley at this stage of his career, but the latter certainly has the King’s respect from an Xs and Os perspective.

