Lakers Rumors: D’Angelo Russell Excited For Opportunity With Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers made their first major trade in almost two years on Sunday, sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. It’s a trade that immediately improves the Lakers while helping the Nets continue their tank for the 2024-25 season.

This is the second time the Lakers and Nets have facilitated a deal surrounding Russell, but the veteran guard goes to Brooklyn under different circumstances this time. He will be the likely primary ball-handler for an organization trying to lose games and potentially going to make more trades in order to do so.

That could both work for and against Russell as he tries to prove he’s worth a valuable new contract in the summer. But the new Nets guard is thinking positively about it, according to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

Talked to someone close to D'Angelo Russell. He's excited for a new opportunity, obviously saw his role diminishing with Lakers. A MASSIVE few months for him as he heads into free agency this upcoming summer. Considering market for Tyus Jones last summer, could be uphill battle — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 29, 2024

Russell will certainly have the ball in his hands with Brooklyn. There have not yet been rumors of a buyout, and that is because Russell’s current contract would make him limited in the teams he could go to if he was bought out. With that, it’s probably better for Russell to stick it out in a familiar environment and put up the biggest numbers possible.

But Russell’s market has already begun to dwindle after his 2023 postseason performance led him to re-signing with the Lakers on a two-year deal, then not having the ability to opt out of the $18 million he’s making this season.

So hopefully for Russell, he can make the most of his situation and earn himself as big a pay day as possible in the offseason.

Rob Pelinka thanks D’Angelo Russell

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka released a statement following the trade with Brooklyn, and in it he made sure to thank D’Angelo Russell for what he brought to the team over the last two seasons.

“We want to thank D’Angelo for his second stint with us, where we celebrated some great moments and accomplishments on the court together. We want to wish him and Maxwell Lewis well in their future endeavors with the Brooklyn Nets.”

