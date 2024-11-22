Lakers Rumors: D’Angelo Russell Interested In Playing For Lithuania National Team

This summer, the Los Angeles Lakers were well-represented in the Olympic Games in Paris as LeBron James and Anthony Davis led Team USA to a Gold Medal while Rui Hachimura had a strong showing for his native Japan. When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, another member of this Lakers roster could also be participating in point guard D’Angelo Russell.

According to Basketnews.com, Russell has expressed interest in representing Lithuania internationally and that idea has been presented to the President of the country:

Los Angeles Lakers star guard D’Angelo Russell is interested in playing for Lithuania internationally in FIBA tournaments. According to Rokas Pakenas from 15min, Russell has expressed his intention of representing Lithuania. BasketNews sources confirmed this information. The idea of Russell playing for Lithuania was presented to the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, by the parents of Chicago Bulls first-round draftee Matas Buzelis, who had a visit at the Presidential Palace.

Russell’s current girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, is of Lithuanian descent and the pair have two children together which could potentially open up a path towards citizenship for Russell. However, that process has yet to be started:

“The President’s institution is aware of the player and his connection to Lithuania, but formal citizenship procedures haven’t been started yet,” the President’s representative told Pakenas.

Furthermore, the president of the Lithuanian Basketball Federation also noted that the lone spot for a naturalized player is currently occupied:

“Russell’s situation is not news for me, we’ve talked about it with his representatives, but we currently have Ignas Brazeikis, so the position of a naturalized player is taken,” said Mindaugas Balciunas, the newly-elected President of LKF

Of course plenty can change between now and 2028 when the next Olympics take place, so the possibility of Russell suiting up for Lithuania could come to fruition. Lithuania failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics but do have an established star in Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis so perhaps adding Russell could get them over that hump and into the games in 2028.

LeBron James credits D’Angelo Russell for ‘sacrifice’ of moving to bench for Lakers

The international game is much different than the NBA game and if D’Angelo Russell were to suit up for Lithuania it would require some adjustments. This season with the Lakers has also required some adjustments for Russell as he has been shifted to a reserve role off the bench in place of Cam Reddish and LeBron James praised the veteran for making that sacrifice for the betterment of the Lakers.

“What allowed it to work was the sacrifices that DLo and Cam have continued to make, and obviously the biggest sacrifice is DLo going to the bench,” James said after a recent win. “It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!