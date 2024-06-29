Lakers Rumors: D’Angelo Russell To Pick Up Player Option For 2024-25 Season

Last offseason, one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers was whether the team would bring back D’Angelo Russell after his postseason struggles. The two sides would agree to a two-year deal, which included a player option for the second season meaning Russell could hit free agency again this summer.

Russell would turn in one of the best seasons of his career, breaking the Lakers’ single-season record for 3-pointers made while shooting a career-high 41.5% from deep. Many thought the point guard would look to cash-in on what was an outstanding regular season.

However, according to Jordan Richard of Swish Cultures, Russell is expected to pick up his $18.7 million player option for next season to return to the Lakers:

D’Angelo Russell tells me he intends to opt-in to his player option and stay with The Los Angeles Lakers. His number 1 priority is to win a championship @swishcultures_ — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) June 29, 2024

This isn’t too much of a surprise as Russell had seemingly been leaning this way leading up to this decision. He turned into one of the most important members of the Lakers roster and could have been in line for a bigger payday although obviously wasn’t able to find a deal of his liking.

The question for Russell was how much teams would look at his regular season as opposed to the playoffs, where he once again had some struggles. Russell’s numbers dropped to just 14.2 points and 4.2 assists against the Denver Nuggets in the Lakers’ first round loss. Additionally, his shooting percentages fell from 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from deep to just 38.4% and 31.8%, respectively.

Russell’s talent, especially offensively, was on full display this year and the Lakers now have him on an expiring contract. He is tradable, however, so it remains to be seen if he will be in L.A. to start the season.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell planning to take advantage of leverage he has this summer

D’Angelo Russell choosing to opt into his deal and not hit free agency doesn’t line up with comments he has made previously about his plans. While the Lakers guard didn’t flat out say he would opt out, he did say that he plans on taking advantage of the leverage he has this offseason.

“I didn’t say I don’t think about it,” Russell said after the Lakers’ playoff loss. “When I signed my contract last year, I knew what position I was going to put myself in, so to be in that position now with a little leverage, I’ll try to take advantage of it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!