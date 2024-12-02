Lakers Rumors: Dangling Gabe Vincent & Second Round Picks To Wizards For Jonas Valanciunas

Over the summer, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to add center depth and their top target seemed to be Jonas Valanciunas, who instead signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers didn’t end up making any moves, which is why they are still on the search for a center leading up to the trade deadline in February.

Even though he just signed the new deal with the Wizards, it’s no secret that they are rebuilding and trying to collect as many assets as possible. Because of that, it’s possible and even likely that Valanciunas gets traded after becoming eligible on Dec. 15.

And to no surprise, the Lakers remain one of the teams with the most interest, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams with the most diligent interest in trying to acquire Valanciunas, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Lakers appear to be dangling the struggling Gabe Vincent and second-round picks in trade talks with the Wizards for Valanciunas:

Vincent has been a disappointment for the Lakers since signing a three-year, $33 million deal due to injuries and inefficient shooting. Los Angeles will look to include him as a salary filler with draft pick compensation in trade talks. Keep an eye on Los Angeles potentially dangling Vincent and future second-round picks to try and land Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, a coveted Lakers target.

The Lakers have two tradable first-round picks at their disposal, although it would be bad asset management to trade either for Valanciunas when they could have signed him in the offseason without giving up any picks.

Vincent and second-rounders is definitely doable for the Lakers though, so it will be up to the Wizards if they want to take that offer or hold out for better at the deadline or next summer.

In 18 games this season, Valanciunas is averaging 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He doesn’t stretch the floor much so wouldn’t be a perfect fit alongside Anthony Davis on the Lakers, although there are definitely certain matchups where he would be useful.

At 12-8, the Lakers have shown in their first 20 games that they are good enough to be in the playoff mix. They probably need to add a couple of quality pieces if they want to compete for a championship though, and Valanciunas will certainly be a name to watch for in the coming weeks and months.

Jonas Valanciunas ending up with Lakers can’t be ruled out

Even directly after Jonas Valanciunas signed his contract with the Wizards, reports were already coming out saying that him eventually ending up with the Lakers cannot be ruled out.

