Lakers Rumors: Danny Green Selects NBA Social Justice Message For Jersey

Aside from putting an emphasis on player health guidelines for the 2019-20 season restart, the NBA also acknowledged concerns with potentially serving as a distraction amid the social unease around the country.

As part of the league’s efforts to keep the fight going against racial injustice, they worked with the Players Association on a list of personalized messages to replace the last name on their jerseys with.

The NBA also reportedly plans to paint the sidelines of the three arenas being used for play at Walt Disney World to honor the Black Lives Matter protests. The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the most active teams to stand in solidarity with the African-American community from top to bottom within the organization.

LeBron James is spearheading a voting rights organization that is focused on combatting voter suppression while Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard played a central role in voicing the concerns over finishing the season during changes being sought off the court.

Even Danny green took part in the peaceful protests in downtown Los Angeles. He also will be among the players opting for a social message on the back of his jersey, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green: “How Many More?” Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon: “Freedom.” https://t.co/p3fFuz7DqK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2020

Green Recently revealed that he was not among the players that were consulted about the list of potential messages. Kyle Kuzma was disappointed with the limited number of options, but they both agree that this is a solid step in the right direction.

Players will reportedly have two choices for messages they can replace their last names with. If they wish to keep it on after the first four nights of the season restart, their name will go below the number.

There is another question that remains on whether or not players will choose to kneel during the national anthem. Despite acknowledging the prospect, NBA commissioner Adam Silver still has yet to discuss a potential course of disciplinary action.

