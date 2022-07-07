Lakers Rumors: Darren Collision Brought In For Free Agent Workout

In the midst of a waiting game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets on a trade that could include a Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook swap, the Purple and Gold are still finding ways to fill out the roster around their current group of players.

With the roster almost complete, the Lakers look to fill in the team needs to complete the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and to add to the recent signings the team announced on Wednesday.

The Lakers only have one roster spot open currently and don’t seem to be in a rush to fill it, although one candidate is someone who played for the team briefly last season. According to Sources: The Lakers had free agent point guard Darren Collision in for a workout Wednesday. Collision, 34, played in 3 games with the Lakers last season and has interest in playing in NBA this season. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 7, 2022 ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, Darren Collision worked out with the team on Wednesday as part of a free-agent workout at the Lakers practice facility:

Despite not having played a full season since 2018-19 with the Indiana Pacers, the 34-year-old point guard has been a consistent two-way player by averaging 12.5 points and 1.2 steals in his career.

Collision played three games for the Lakers last season before his stint with the team was not renewed. He was brought in on a 10-day contract, coming out of retirement when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was sweeping the league. Now with the workout complete, L.A has another opportunity to add a veteran point guard who can help take playmaking duties away from James if they liked what they saw.

It will benefit Collision to be added to the team before training camp to be more familiar with the team than being added mid-season. However, the Lakers still have a lot on their plate before the free agency period ends, and the possibility of adding Collision is likely on the backburner for now.

Spurs Could Be Third Team In Lakers-Nets BlockBuster Trade

It would be smart to infer that the potential Lakers-Nets trade between Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook might have to have a third team included because of the Lakers’ limited assets.

The most recent rumor revealed that the San Antonio Spurs could be that team since they have cap space to take on Westbrook, although whether or not they would be willing to help out the Lakers remains to be seen/

