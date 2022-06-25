Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison & Derick Williams Among Attendees Of L.A.’s Free-Agent Mini-Camp

After weeks of pre-draft workouts, the Los Angeles Lakers are redirecting their attention to the looming start of this year’s free agency.

The Lakers are facing a huge task in building a better roster after a humiliating 2021-22 season. And, the front office will have to do so with limited resources at their disposal, as L.A. still has three players signed to max contracts on the payroll.

Recent reports claimed the Lakers have been following Kyrie Irving’s contract negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets and Bradley Beal’s situation with the Washington Wizards. Among more realistic free-agent options, L.A. reportedly organized a mini-camp for potential summer signings on Tuesday, featuring Darren Collison and former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams, per HoopsRumors reporter JD Shaw:

The Lakers held a free-agent mini-camp yesterday that featured former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams and veteran Darren Collison, league sources say. Among the other attendees: Justin Tillman, Craig Randall II, Sindarius Thornwell, Olivier Sarr, Antonio Blakeney and Jaylen Adams. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 22, 2022

Collison played for L.A. in three games last season after penning a 10-day contract when numerous Lakers entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols in December. The guard returned to the league two years after announcing his retirement from basketball.

Interestingly, Williams also donned the purple and gold jersey in his last two NBA games, making a couple of short cameos during the last month of the 2017-18 campaign.

In 2016-17, Williams played for the Cleveland Cavaliers together with LeBron James. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25 games, shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Irving & James reportedly discussed potential reunion on Lakers

Although unlikely, the potential Irving-James reunion keeps doing the rounds a week away from the start of the 2022 free agency. Latest reports claim the two former Cavaliers teammates have even discussed joining forces again this summer.

Irving’s contract extension talks with the Nets have reportedly stalled, fueling speculations over the playmaker’s future. The 30-year-old has a player option for 2022-23, which he has until June 29 to exercise.

