Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison Eyeing Training Camp Invite

The last remaining question for the Los Angeles Lakers before training camp starts is what they decide to do with their 14th roster spot.

The Lakers currently have 13 guaranteed contracts after their recent signing of DeAndre Jordan, and although they can have up to 15, there have been several reports stating the team will look to keep that last roster spot open in order to provide flexibility throughout the 2021-22 season.

A case can be made that Los Angeles would be best served using one of their last roster spots on a wing, but the front office may have a different vision for the roster. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, one name to watch out for might be Darren Collison:

Those in the gym when Collison visited said he looked solid — in basketball playing shape and showing flashes of his former self in a pickup setting. But nobody, in that brief of a glimpse, was comfortable predicting whether Collison would be anywhere near the player who averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists as a starting point guard on a Pacers team that made the 2019 playoffs. If he was, he’d be a slam dunk in that 15th spot. But if he is (or even if he isn’t), would he be willing to take a prove-it non-guaranteed camp invite? There’s also buzz he might be eyeing a Lakers camp invite.

This is not the first time Collison has been linked to the Lakers as he was previously spotted working out in the team’s training facility. It seems likely at this point that the guard will indeed be making his NBA return, though it remains to be seen how much interest L.A. has in him given the glut in the backcourt.

If the Lakers were to sign Collison, it is hard to imagine him garnering many minutes given that they already have ball handlers in Rajon Rondo, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to back up Russell Westbrook. The veteran might be worth a swing if he shows he is still able to play at the NBA level, but the Purple and Gold are better off using one of their spots to address other needs.

Anthony acknowledges roster age is easy for detractors to point out

Adding Collison would not help make the roster any younger given that the Lakers are comprised mostly of veterans well into their thirties. Because of this, Carmelo Anthony acknowledged that doubters are able to point out their collective age and doubt them.

He himself is not concerned though as Anthony believe the Lakers’ experience will outweigh all when it matters most.

