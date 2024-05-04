Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Expected To Be Head Coaching Candidate Elsewhere

After a rollercoaster 2023-24 season that resulted in a first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets, the writing was on the wall for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham led the Lakers to a Western Conference Finals berth last year but struggled to build on that momentum this past season, which resulted in the team having to fight in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the postseason. Once they get there, though, Ham looked out of his depth going up against Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who routinely had answers for any adjustments that were made.

With reports surfacing that Ham also lost the locker room’s trust, it was only a matter of time until the decision to fire him would be made.

Despite how his tenure ended in Los Angeles, though, Ham is expected to be head coaching candidate elsewhere in the league, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“This was a decision essentially made days ago if not late in the season once the Lakers did not advance past Denver. Lost in five games Darvin Ham was essentially finished as Lakers coach despite 90-94 in two years. Went to the Western Conference Finals last year and then won more games in the regular season this year with 47 games but twice running into the defending champions the Nuggets. “And listen, this is one of the most difficult seats in all of professional sports. Judgment is harsh in that chair. Darvin Ham was brought to the Lakers to bring order, to bring structure and advance to two postseasons. And again, a Western Finals, two Play-In Tournament victories, but ultimately the Lakers are going to make another coaching change. Ham replaced Frank Vogel two years ago, Darvin Ham’s expected to be a head coaching candidate elsewhere in this league whether it’s in this cycle or in the future.”

Ham’s record speaks for itself as he does have two playoff appearances as a head coach, plus his previous championship experience as both an assistant and a player. Though he might not have the most equity right now, there are teams that can talk themselves into him being a better fit on a team that isn’t championship-or-bust like the Lakers.

Rob Pelinka issues statement on Lakers parting ways with Darvin Ham

Shortly after the news broke that Ham was let go as Los Angeles’ head coach, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka issued a statement where he thanked him for his hard work and dedication to the job.

