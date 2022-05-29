Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Impressed With ‘Understanding Of X’s And O’s’ In Interviews
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Up next

Author

Darvin Ham’s hiring as the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach has been received well by L.A.’s fans and the NBA community.

In Ham, the front office found someone with a strong voice and personality — the traits vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka named as must-haves for the new play-caller.

And the 48-year-old seems to have already won LeBron James over. The four-time NBA champion quickly welcomed the new head coach after reports of his hiring came out, tweeting he was “excited” to work with the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant.

Besides his no-nonsense personality, Ham made a great impression on the Lakers by proving his vast basketball knowledge during his interviews, according to The Athletic’s Bill Oram:

And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s.

Ham convinced the Lakers they found the right man to lead L.A. during his final interview, which reportedly went so well the franchise didn’t even speak with the last of the three finalists for the job, Kenny Atkinson.

Ham signed a four-year deal with the Purple and Gold and will reportedly enjoy great autonomy, allowing him to choose his own coaching staff. He will meet with current Lakers coaches — including David Fizdale, Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy — next week to begin the search for his new assistants.

Bucks stars congratulate Ham on Lakers head coaching gig

Bucks stars didn’t wait for the official confirmation of Ham’s signing to congratulate their coach on landing the job with the Lakers. Among them was two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who vouched for Ham’s toughness and credentials:

“I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone,” Antetokounmpo said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lonzo Ball, LeBron James, Lakers, Cavaliers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Informed Klutch Sports Of His Decision As He Was Boarding Plane To Europe

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2018 offseason with a gigantic stash of cap space to go along with even larger…
Kobe Bryant retired jerseys

Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Instagram Account Memorialized

It has now been nearly six months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others tragically…
Anthony Davis, Eric Gordon

Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis Highlight Size In ‘Small’ Lakers Lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers started Game 4 against the Houston Rockets with a smaller lineup, featuring Markieff…
Staples Center, Lakers

NBA Rumors: Staples Center Offered To Host Return Of 2019-20 Regular Season

It seems that with each new piece of information, a return of the 2019-20 NBA season gets more likely. After…