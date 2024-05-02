Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Likely To Be Fired By End Of Week

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season came to a disappointing end with a first round playoff loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets, leaving the future of head coach Darvin Ham in question.

Ham has had a tumultuous two seasons with the Lakers, starting off slow in both years before coming on late heading into the postseason. After again coming up short against the Nuggets though, it seems that change is on the way.

Just minutes after the Lakers walked off the court for the final time, it was report that Ham was unlikely to return for the 2024-25 season. The disconnect between him and the players due to inconsistent lineups and rotations was a theme all season long, with some in the organization questioning a lot of Ham’s decisions such as benching Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell early in the season.

Ham recently expressed frustration with the criticism he has received over stuff like lineups, pointing to the Lakers’ glut of injuries and even taking a shot at some players for their struggles.

At this point, it seems best for both parties for the Lakers to move on from Ham and find a new head coach, and it looks like that is expected to happen soon, per Jovan Buha on The Athletic NBA Show:

“The latest I’ve heard is the plan is still to move on from Darvin at some point, likely by the end of the week, potentially as early as tomorrow. Then, the head coaching search will start. Already started to hear some names from different people. Not going to comment on it yet until the Darvin situation is finalized. But, from what I’ve heard the last couple days, the plan is to still move on from Darvin.”

This is a crucial offseason for the Lakers, and it starts with getting the head coaching hiring right.

LeBron James has already made it clear that he has not yet made any decisions on his future so likely will be watching to see who the Lakers hire before deciding if he wants to come back for a seventh season in the organization.

The Lakers have had six full-time head coaches since Phil Jackson retired in 2011 though, so getting it right this time around is certainly no foregone conclusion.

Darvin Ham reflects on two seasons as Lakers head coach

Even though he hasn’t officially been told he is out of a job yet, the writing has been on the wall for Darvin Ham and he reflected on his two seasons in the Lakers organization.

“That’s a great question. It’s tough,” Ham said. “My mind’s all over the place right now, so that’s a great question…but maybe at some point later on I’ll give you an answer. It’s been a hell of a two years, though, I’ll tell you that. Sitting in this seat, it’s been a hell of a two years. Lot of good things that got done, but ultimately you want to win that ultimate prize.

“I know what that feels like, had that feeling a couple of times so want to do everything in your power not to…to prevent feeling this feeling now, the feeling of defeat. But again, I’m gonna control what I can control, continue to grow and hopefully be a better coach for it.”

