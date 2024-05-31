Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Spoke With Warriors About Assistant Coach Position

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham all of the conversation has been focused on who the franchise will hire to replace him. But for Ham, this means he must now look for a new place to land following his dismissal.

While Ham had moments of success, the Lakers felt it was best to go in a different direction following the team’s first-round playoff exit. Ham will almost certainly have to move back to an assistant coach role and there is at least one team with some level of interest.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have had some conversations with Ham about a possible assistant coach role, though he isn’t expected to ultimately land thereL

The Warriors had some conversation with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in recent weeks, per league sources. That isn’t expected to materialize. But it is a signal of the Warriors’ desire to add a big-name assistant, and indications are they are in search of either a former head coach or former player to fill the role. If Atkinson leaves, they may add two assistant coaches. It remains a fluid time across the league in the coaching world.

Top Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson is a candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach role and if he were to land that job, he will almost definitely take a couple Warriors assistants with him. As such, the Warriors are simply doing their due diligence on people who could potentially join Steve Kerr’s staff and Ham is one of them.

It is a step back for Ham, but one that is normal in the NBA and should he show his worth he will undoubtedly get another shot as a head coach as is being seen now with the likes of Atkinson and James Borrego taking multiple interviews this offseason including with the Lakers.

Ham will land on his feet and find himself on a bench somewhere next season unless he chooses to take some time off. But where he ultimately lands is anyone’s guess.

Lakers ‘nowhere close’ to hiring next head coach

For the Lakers their search for a new head coach remains ongoing and is now entering the next stage in which the team is bringing back potential candidates for more in-depth interviews.

However, the latest report stated that the team is ‘nowhere close’ making their final decision. The Lakers have already met with James Borrego, but the likes of Sam Cassell and JJ Redick amongst others, will be brought in for the second round of interviews.