Lakers Rumors: David Fizdale Hired As Jazz Associate General Manager

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hiring of Darvin Ham led to multiple of Frank Vogel’s assistants being let go, including David Fizdale. Less than a month after his dismissal from the Lakers, Fizdale has found a new job.

Originally from Los Angeles, Fizdale was brought on as an assistant coach last year. Jason Kidd’s move to be Dallas Mavericks’ head coach opened the door for Fizdale, who had been away from coaching since 2018.

He was the lone assistant with previous head coaching experience last season, which came in handy when Vogel entered the health and safety protocols in December. While Fizdale was acting head coach, the Lakers went 1-5 with multiple rotational players missing due to the league’s coronavirus protocols.

But, Fizdale’s ditching the sideline seats for a front-office position with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

It was a quick turnaround for Fizdale who interviewed for the job last week. Fizdale worked his way to a head coaching position with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. He famously spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat during the Big 3 era after 10 years on various teams.

His tenure with the Grizzlies lasted just two seasons, ending after a 7-12 start to the 2017-18 season. Fizdale got on his feet quickly, however, becoming the lead man of the New York Knicks’ tankathon for two seasons before being fired again.

LeBron James, who’s developed a strong relationship with Fizdale, shared his thoughts on Twitter about the hire:

So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! Yessir Fizz https://t.co/EEU2M0JmwN — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2022

Now, Fizdale will be joining a former teammate of James’ when they were all in Miami together in Dwyane Wade, who is a part of the Jazz’s ownership group.

Malik Monk is willing to take less money to stay in L.A.

One of the few bright spots for the Lakers last season was Malik Monk’s exciting play. Monk had a career year with the Purple and Gold, averaging highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage.

After a year like that, fans wouldn’t have minded if Monk decided to go for the money instead of resigning for less to stay in L.A. But, Monk wants to do exactly that, reiterating that he’s ready to take less money to be a Laker again.

For Monk, he’s eying which teams will really want him next season. The Lakers’ interest likely will be mutual, but nothing can be trusted in the business of basketball.

