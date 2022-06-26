Lakers Rumors: David Fizdale To Interview With Jazz For Front Office Position

David Fizdale found himself a part of the coaching staff reshuffle after the Los Angeles Lakers’ appointment of Darvin Ham as the new head coach.

Fizdale left the Lakers together with Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III, who served as assistant coaches under Frank Vogel. Quinton Crawford might follow suit and join the Dallas Mavericks despite reportedly agreeing to work with Ham in L.A.

Fizdale was the only Lakers assistant with previous NBA head coaching experience — a quality Ham reportedly wants at least one of his staffers to have. But SNY’s Ian Begley reports Fizdale might be quitting coaching in the near future to take on a front-office job instead:

Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale is interviewing for a front office position with the Utah Jazz, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 25, 2022

The Utah Jazz remain the only NBA team with a head coaching vacancy following Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons in charge.

Fizdale coached the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks between 2016 and 2019. However, both franchises fired him a few weeks into his second season. His teams went 71-134 during Fizdale’s tenure, a 34.6% winning rate.

Fizdale temporarily took over as Lakers head coach last season when Vogel entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He led L.A. to a 1-5 record — although the team missed several rotation players due to the league’s coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations.

Bucks video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer to join Lakers coaching staff under Ham

Milwaukee Bucks video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer will reportedly reunite with Ham in L.A. Reports claim Rimmer has agreed to join Ham’s coaching staff.

The 25-year-old often practiced with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, using his 6-foot-10 center to try and stop the Bucks star during on-court drills.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Jordan Ott and the Atlanta Hawks’ Chris Jent are believed to be among other names to work for Ham on the Lakers.

