Lakers Rumors: DeAndre Jordan To Sign One-Year Deal With L.A.
DeAndre Jordan
Apr 25, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent some significant changes to their roster this offseason, but reports indicated that they were not done adding veteran talent to their roster just yet with rumors of their interest in DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan has been tied to the last spot on the roster since the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Detroit Pistons. Reports suggested that the Pistons intended to work on a buyout to become a free agent, with the Lakers as one of the front runners to sign him.

Fortunately, it appears he has done what he can to kickstart the deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit has waived Jordan after he gave back $4 million in a buyout and intends to sign with the Lakers on a one-year deal:

The Purple and Gold needed another true center to help anchor the frontcourt, and while Jordan is no longer the volatile shot-blocker he once was, he is still capable of doing some of the dirty work on both ends of the floor. The veteran averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 76.3% shooting in 57 games last season.

The Lakers knew full well they were going to have to fill out the roster with quality players on veteran’s minimums following the blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook. They have now added what could be the final piece to help them get back into title contention for the franchise’s 18th championship.

Of course, it remains to be seen what Jordan’s arrival could mean for Marc Gasol since there was already some uncertainty regarding his fit with the new roster. The addition of players like him and Dwight Howard indicates that they have prioritized having defensive-minded big men that can finish at the rim.

For now, there is no question that the Lakers have assembled one of the most experienced and deepest teams in the NBA.

