Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.

The Lakers are familiar with Cousins as they signed him back in 2019. Unfortunately, the big man tore his ACL in a pickup game before the season started and never played a game for the franchise. But perhaps now is the right time for him to finally have his run in purple and gold.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are expected to work out Cousins next week, though no date has been set just yet:

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say.

Cousins would definitely help the Lakers with some extra size. Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel have both played well, but still lack the size to handle some of the league’s bigger centers. Cousins can definitely help with that and was solid in his stint with the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 31 games.

For his career, Cousins has averaged 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds, making the All-Star team four times and being selected to the All-NBA Second Team twice.

But the Lakers have been checking out a number of players recently and have also taken a look at guard Tyler Dorsey recently as well, according to Haynes:

The Lakers held a workout on Thursday for guard Tyler Dorsey, reported by Yahoo Sports.

A former second-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks, Dorsey has spent some time overseas in recent years and had a brief run with the Dallas Mavericks at the beginning of this season before being released. He has since been having an excellent run with the Texas Legends of the G-League.

In 17 games, Dorsey has averaged 24.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 46.7 percent from 3-point range. With decent size as well at 6’5″, it makes sense why the Lakers would take a look at potentially bringing him in.

Lakers expected to sign Sterling Brown to 10-day contract

With the team down both Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV for the next couple of weeks, the Lakers have had to turn to free agency to get some help and the first player getting an opportunity will be guard Sterling Brown.

Brown has good size for a wing being listed at 6’5″ and 219 pounds and has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in five NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. He is also a career 36.4 percent 3-point shooter.

