Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Contract Extension Talks Started

Arguably the biggest move the Los Angeles Lakers made during the offseason was acquiring point guard Dennis Schroder via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The runner-up for NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season, Schroder represented a player who not only helps the team in the present, but at just 27 years old, could be a big piece of the Lakers’ future as well.

Schroder has proven himself to be an excellent player in the league, showing the ability to get his own shot while also being more than capable of setting up teammates as well. But Schroder is on an expiring contract and is due to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The acquisition is already looking like a positive for the Lakers, so it should come as no surprise that the franchise wants to keep Schroder around for the long-term. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers have already begun engaging in talks of a contract extension for Schroder:

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun engaging with starting point guard Dennis Schroder in contract extension talks, and those discussions are expected to pick up again as soon as mid-February, sources told ESPN.

Negotiations picking up next year makes sense from Schroder’s side as he is eligible to make much more money if a deal is struck after February 16. He could earn up to $83 million over four years in an extension agreed to between that date and the start of the 2021 offseason.

For his part, Schroder recently indicated that his focus on the current season. “My agent is handling everything. I think he had conversations with [Rob] Pelinka already,” Schroder said during the offseason.

“End of the day, I just try to focus on this year. If it’s a fair deal and everything goes right, of course I can think long term. But like I said, I just try to lock in for this season, take it day by day and then let’s see if we come to an agreement or not.”

For the Lakers, agreeing to an extension would be an ideal move as they don’t have much salary cap space next offseason the way things currently stand. As such, should they lose Schroder in free agency, they wouldn’t have much money to replace him.

Schroder has been impressive in his early Lakers career so far, following a 14-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist debut with 18 points and five assists follow-up in the Christmas Day victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Frank Vogel pleased with ‘winning players’ Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell

Schroder, along with Montrezl Harrell, were the two biggest additions for the Lakers this offseason and head coach Frank Vogel has been more than satisfied with what he’s seen so far.

“Those guys are going to be big-time players for us this year. I was very encouraged with what both of them bring to the table,” the Lakers head coach said of Schroder and Harrell.

“Trezz just being that junkyard dog, going in and rebounding, making plays in the paint and doing all the dirty work. And Dennis is a dynamic player. … Just with his ability to score and get in the paint. Defensively, he’s really strong as well. Both of them are winning players are going to be big contributors for us this year.”

