Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Is Still Possibility After Patrick Beverley Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers finally were able to make a trade, sending away Talen and Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Beverley is a defensive upgrade at the guard spot who’ll inject the team with some much-needed edge and leadership. However, some questions about his fit with Russell Westbrook have led most to speculate that the latter will be on his way out.

Should Los Angeles part ways with Westbrook, the team would need another guard for depth. Dennis Schroder is a name that’s been linked to the Lakers, and NBA insider Marc Stein speculated that he could still be in the mix:

“There’s been a lot of Lakers stuff in the ether lately, including my report early in the week that one option under “legit consideration” for the Lakers before the acquisition of Beverley was bringing back Dennis Schröder. It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door. Schröder, remember, has already indicated a willingness to return to Lakerland despite the contractual saga that cost him millions during the 2019-20 season, when he opted for free agency rather than accept a four-year extension from the Lakers worth in excess of $80 million. Schröder had to settle for a one-year deal worth $5.9 million with Boston last season, got traded to Houston in February and will apparently have to settle for a veteran’s minimum deal … wherever he lands next.”

If L.A. keeps Westbrook and Beverley, it would almost certainly eliminate any chance of a reunion with Schroder. However, if the Lakers want to seriously contend for a title, trading Westbrook for multiple pieces in a deal is the best path towards doing so.

Schroder would be a solid addition if he does come back to L.A. because he can initiate the offense and look for his own shot if need be. If a Westbrook deal goes down, expect to hear more about Schroder soon afterward.

Lakers will remain patient in trading Russell Westbrook

While it’s clear that Westbrook and the Lakers need to split, the team doesn’t seem in a hurry to get rid of him. In fact, Los Angeles will reportedly stay patient until the right deal comes along.