Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Not Expected To Get Bought Out By Rockets
LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Lakers
(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have less than a week to find roster improvements on the buyout market, their last chance to sign players in 2021-22 season.

L.A. failed to close deals they discussed before the early February trade deadline. Now, the Lakers have until March 1 to make buyout moves if they want the signed players to keep playoff eligibility.

The Purple and Gold have already missed out on veteran playmaker Goran Dragic, who is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. It appears the Lakers won’t reunite with Dennis Schroder either, as the guard is likely to remain with the Houston Rockets after being traded from the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago, per NBA insider Marc Stein:

Frontcourt options on the buyout market are also getting scarcer. Tristan Thompson has landed on the Chicago Bulls while DeAndre’ Bembry has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Former Denver Magic forward Garry Harris seems like the overall most attractive option to consider for the Lakers, should the Orlando Magic buy out the 27-year-old’s contract.

Magic Johnson thinks Lakers figured things out before All-Star break

While the Lakers are struggling to strengthen their roster, Magic Johnson believes the team has figured out how to get the most out of their current group. Johnson thought L.A. looked like a different side in the narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 12, before beating the red-hot Utah Jazz last week.

LeBron James recently said the Lakers felt “connected” in the clash against the Warriors for the first time in a while.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Cites Frank Vogel As Reason To Not Be Concerned About Defense

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers saw their roster overturned yet again, there is a healthy amount of optimism that they can…
LeBron James, Cavaliers, Lakers

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Viewed As ‘Greatest Threat’ To Sign LeBron James Away From Cavs

With the NBA free agency period rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether they will…

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike To Appear In ‘Space Jam 2’ Starring LeBron James

With ‘Space Jam 2’ slated to begin production during the 2019 NBA offseason, LeBron James is maximizing his on- and…
Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Lakers, Warriors

Warriors Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James & Stephen Curry Renew Old Rivalry In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are the two hottest teams in basketball, with L.A. having won five games…