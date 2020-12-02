Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Not Guaranteed Starting Point Guard Role

Thanks to their free agency moves, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be an even stronger team on paper compared to the one that won the NBA title last season. But with the roster undergoing significant adjustment, head coach Frank Vogel now faces pressure to find the right place on the team for the new pieces.

Figuring out who starts at the point guard position for L.A. likely ranks high on the list of Vogel’s priorities ahead of the 2020-21 season. Dennis Schroder recently threw his hat in the ring and said he could take some of the playmaking of LeBron James’ shoulders. “I think that’s the reason why they brought me in,” he said.

Schroder added his agent had talked over a starting role with the Lakers before he arrived from the Oklahoma City Thunder. “So, that’s that,” he said. But according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, coach Vogel and his staff are yet to determine the starting five that will lead the Lakers on their title defense quest:

The Lakers have not settled upon their starting lineup, sources told ESPN. Though Schroder will be considered for the starting point guard spot, he could also be asked to fill in off the bench, sources said.

James thrived in the playmaker’s role last season, registering a career-high 10.2 assist average, which facilitated his brilliant partnership with Anthony Davis. The Lakers will surely want to avoid disrupting their connection that was central to the successful title challenge in the previous campaign.

However, the Lakers often hit the brakes offensively with James off the court, particularly when Rajon Rondo nursed his thumb and back injuries. Schroder’s shot creation could fix that, although the ball is in the coaching staff’s court to make sure their rotation will make the most out of the two playmakers.

Davis, Rich Paul meet with Rob Pelinka

The Lakers are still awaiting a decision from Davis over his commitment to the franchise. The All-Star forward announced he would take his time to ponder every contract option he had available.

But Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, reportedly planned to meet with Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka on Tuesday. Although the meeting’s agenda is not known, it could indicate L.A.’s superstar is edging closer to putting pen to paper.

