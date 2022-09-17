Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Picked L.A. Over Raptors & Suns

Dennis Schroder reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers after a terrific performance for Germany at the 2022 EuroBasket.

Schroder’s NBA career took a turn for the worse after the playmaker left the Lakers in 2021. The guard signed with the Boston Celtics only to get traded to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season, a few months before the Celtics played the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

But Schroder’s play for Germany at the EuroBasket has earned him plenty of attention. The 29-year-old has led his team to the semifinals, averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 assists in seven games. He had the highest points average of any players who reached the tournament’s final four.

NBA insider Shams Charania reports Schroder picked the Lakers over the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns, via The Rally:

“Dennis Schroder was deciding between a few teams, the Lakers, the Raptors as well as the Phoenix Suns, I’m told. But he decided to sign with the Lakers on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. A couple years ago, he played for the Lakers, he turned down a major extension. But now he returns and he brings competitiveness, more depth in their backcourt — and this is a guy that played at a very high level just now for Germany in EuroBasket, led them to the semifinals. And this is a guy that’s going to come into camp. He’s been to the playoffs in seven of his nine NBA seasons. So this is a guy that’s battle-tested. The last time the Lakers made the playoffs in 2021, Dennis Schroder was their starting point guard.”

After Schroder signed with the Lakers, he said he is returning to “make sh—t right,” calling the opportunity to play for L.A. “an honor.” Touching on the odd circumstances around his departure from the Purple and Gold in 2021, the guard said he felt misunderstood and that “nobody really knew the story.”

Schroder is believed to have rejected an extension offer from L.A. worth up to $84 million during the 2020-21 season.

LeBron James ‘happy’ to have Schroder back

Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Schroder clearly enjoyed developed a good relationship even despite rumors of the playmaker’s issues with Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis.

Before Schroder’s debut for the Lakers in 2020, James hyped up the German’s toughness and tenacity. And after L.A. made the reunion official, the four-time NBA champion didn’t hide his joy.

“Yessir!! So damn happy to have you back You’re like that! LFG!!!” James posted.

