Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Signing One-Year Contract In Free Agency

With the start of training camp just a couple of weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers are still sorting some things out with their roster.

After making a two-for-one trade with the Utah Jazz, bringing in Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, the Lakers opened up an additional roster spot.

L.A. has been in trade talks with the Jazz as well as other teams regarding Russell Westbrook, which would likely bring in multiple rotation players to fill those roster spots. Those talks don’t appear to be getting anywhere though as recent reports indicate it is increasingly likely that Westbrook will begin the season with the team.

If that is the case then the Lakers could potentially sign two free agents before the start of camp. One of the best players still available is a familiar face in Dennis Schroder, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is signing a one-year contract to return to the Lakers:

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

Schroder took to Instagram to confirm his return hoping for a fresh start:

Schroder’s first and only season with the Lakers didn’t go as planned after being acquired for Danny Green and a first-round draft pick in 2020. Schroder notoriously turned down a long-term extension offer from the Lakers, betting on himself to test free agency.

Unfortunately, Schroder and the Lakers’ season ended poorly, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of executives around the league. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics for the mid-level exception, and then was traded to the Houston Rockets at the deadline.

The 29-year-old has been publically lobbying to return to the Lakers and run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as he remained a free agent deep into the offseason. It appears the interest is mutual as he will now get his chance after signing a minimum deal.

Lakers very deep at guard

Schroder has been playing well for Germany this summer in the EuroBasket, scoring 30 points in the semi-final loss to Spain on Friday afternoon. But as currently constructed, the Lakers’ guard rotation is very crowded with Westbrook, Beverley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. all lobbying for playing time in addition to Schroder.

It will be interesting to see if Rob Pelinka is comfortable going into the season with that many small guards while lacking on the wing, or if another move is on the horizon in addition to the reunion with Schroder.

