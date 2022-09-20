Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder’s One-Year Contract With L.A. Is Fully Guaranteed

Dennis Schroder returns to the Los Angeles Lakers where he has some unfinished business to take care of after leaving the team last year.

During 2020-21, Schroder rejected the Lakers’ contract extension offer worth up to $84 million before signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency, ending his stay in L.A. after just one season. Speaking of his exit, the German playmaker insisted that he wasn’t the right with the Purple and Gold.

However, Schroder said “this past year didn’t feel right” after officially re-joining the team last week, promising to “make s—t right” now that he is back. And the Lakers seem to believe the 29-year-old’s intentions, inking him to a one-year minimum deal that is fully guaranteed, sources told Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane:

Sources tell @LakersNation that Dennis Schroder's contract with the Lakers is fully guaranteed — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 19, 2022

By offering Schroder fully guaranteed money, the Lakers show they want to keep the talented scorer for the 2022-23 season and not just offer him a chance to fight for a roster spot in training camp — a common practice in the NBA around this time of the year.

Latest reports claim Schroder’s performance at the 2022 EuroBasket encouraged L.A. to bring the guard back this summer. Together with Germany, he finished the tournament in third, averaging 22.1 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Among the players who reached the final four, Schroder had the highest scoring average while only Spain’s Lorenzo Brown recorded more assists per game (7.6) during the European championships than the German playmaker.

LeBron James has shown he is very much looking forward to the reunion with Schroder, writing on social media: “So damn happy to have you back!! You’re like that! LFG!!!”

Schroder & Lakers discussed potential reunion for 3 months

During the summer, a few signs suggested a potential Schroder-Lakers reunion could take place. In a response to James’ Instagram comment, the guard asked L.A.’s All-Star whether they should “run it back.”

And the guard has confirmed he had been talking to the Lakers for three months before officially signing with the team. Schroder has also revealed he has already spoken with James about teaming up again. “LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder said.

“It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was covid, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!