Lakers Rumors: Desire To Retain Max Christie, Envisioning Him As Rotation Player

This is an important free agency period for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to make the necessary moves to become a championship contender. A looming decision is the restricted free agency of Max Christie, someone that has shown some upside but has yet to receive consistent rotational minutes in his career.

It will be interesting to see if other teams try to test L.A. and throw an offersheet at Christie. However, general manager Rob Pelinka hopes to retain him to see how new head coach JJ Redick can optimize and find a role for the former Michigan State Spartan.

On Saturday, the Lakers made the procedural move of tendering a qualifying offer to Christie, officially making him a restricted free agent. And according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, L.A. wants to come to terms with Christie and finally provide him an opportunity to become a rotation player:

The Lakers tendered a qualifying offer to Christie to officially make him a restricted free agent, team sources confirmed to The Athletic. The front office would like to retain Christie and envision him as a rotation player next season, according to those sources. However, the Lakers would need to clear additional money and a roster spot to sign both Christie and another player with the non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

From his rookie to sophomore season, Christie only saw a 1.6-minute increase, which caused some confusion when former head coach Darvin Ham mentioned the wing would fight for a spot in the rotation before last season began. From the 20-year-old’s perspective, maybe his lack of minutes could factor in some reluctance to return to L.A.

It’s ultimately not up to him though since he is restricted and the Lakers can match any offersheet he signs.

So regardless, signs are pointing toward the 6’6″ guard re-signing with the Lakers and getting a legit opportunity in his third season under new head coach JJ Redick.

Max Christie drops free agency hint while supporting brother Cam Christie being drafted by Clippers

A full circle moment happened during the 2024 NBA Draft for Max Christie as his brother Cam was selected in the second round by the Lakers’ rivals, the L.A. Clippers. When doing media with Cam after being drafted, Max put on a Clipper hat in support but set the record straight that he is a Laker.

It looks like that he has his mind set on returning to the Lakers on a new deal this summer.

